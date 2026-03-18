Home

News

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Top places to celebrate with Biryani, Kebabs and traditional delicacies across Old Delhi and beyond

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Top places to celebrate with Biryani, Kebabs and traditional delicacies across Old Delhi and beyond

From Old Delhi’s iconic kebabs to luxury dining experiences, here’s your ultimate Eid 2026 food guide to celebrate festive feasts across Delhi with family, friends and unforgettable flavours.

Eid 2026 Dining Guide

Delhi has some of the best culinary experiences during Eid-ul-Fitr every year. This Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 too will be no different as people from all across Delhi will indulge in mouth-watering cuisines during the festival. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across India by marking the end of Ramadan fast on the sighting of the moon usually on March 21 each year.

The festival is synonymous with family gatherings, delicious food, and spending quality time with friends and family members. People enjoy scrumptious meals during Eid-ul-Fitr consisting of biryani, kebabs and mithais like sheer khurma.

Places to Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr With Mouth-Watering Food in Delhi:

Old Delhi Area Around Jama Masjid

When it comes to celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with good food in Delhi you cannot skip old Delhi around Jama Masjid. Every year thousands of people flock to small streets around Jama Masjid to enjoy kebabs and other cuisines during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Be it late-night food during iftar or early morning sehri meals there is no other place like the area around Jama Masjid Dold.

Eateries like Karims serve food lovers mouth-watering Mughlai delicacies and are a must-visit during the festival this Eid-ul-Fitr. These eateries have been around for decades serving food to people during festivities.

Also read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar: Outdoor Prayers restricted, Eid al-Fitr prayers to be held inside mosques amid Iran and Israel-US war

Street Food to Luxury Dining Experience

Delhi has much to offer when it comes to food. While many crave local street food joint offerings near mosques in various parts of the city there are many luxury hotels and restaurants offering a wide range of cuisines to food lovers during Eid-ul-Fitr. Places like Paharganj, Sarojini Nagar and Connaught Place have street food joints as well as restaurants offering cuisines from across the world at affordable prices.

The premium restaurants in the city are also coming up with special menus to be served during Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 keeping traditional as well as modern recipes in mind.

Best Eid-special Dishes to Dig Into

If you are wondering what to relish this Eid-ul-Fitr then there are a number of dishes which are a must-eat during the festival. Try out mouth-watering mutton biryani, galouti kebabs, shahi korma and haleem during iftar this Eid-ul-Fitr.

To top it all have sheer khurma, phirni and shahi tukda as dessert after your meal.

The festival is all about indulging in delicious Mughlai food which Delhi is famous for.

Delhi Rings Festive Bell With Rising Costs Too!

Delhi surely is buzzing with the festive spirit but there are a few areas which have been experiencing the rise in cooking gas costs. According to some news reports, the LPG price hike has affected food vendors who have increased their food prices too.

Delhi residents and food lovers can expect to see higher prices for biryani and other cuisines this Eid-ul-Fitr.

Delhi markets like Zakir Nagar, Jama Masjid have seen loads of customers coming in for food this Eid-ul-Fitr.

Delhi Food: Where To Head For This Eid?

If you are looking forward to treating your taste buds to good food this Eid-ul-Fitr in Delhi then head to these places. Be it roadside food joints near mosques or five-star hotels in Delhi you will find everything to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr this year.

2026 will once again see people flock to different corners of Delhi to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. After all what’s better way to celebrate than with food, family and friends.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.