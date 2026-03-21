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Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Devotees gather at Delhis Jama Masjid to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers; Watch video

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Devotees gather at Delhi’s Jama Masjid to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers; Watch video

Several devotees converged at the Jama Masjid in the national capital on Saturday morning to perform the special prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 is being celebrated today across various parts of India, with Muslims gathering at mosques and Eidgahs to offer special prayers. Several devotees converged at the Jama Masjid in the national capital on Saturday morning to perform the special prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival is being observed with great enthusiasm as people exchange greetings, wear new clothes, prepare traditional delicacies, and spread messages of peace and unity. Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

#WATCH | People offer namaz at Jama Masjid in Delhi, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 2026 pic.twitter.com/GzMBsy69KM — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2026

While the national capital is in festive mood, security has been stepped up across Southwest Delhi’s Dwarka district, as the Uttam Nagar area remains tense after the March 4 killing. Police said more than 100 pickets have been set up, with personnel deployed on rooftops and at key junctions to maintain a close watch on movement in sensitive pockets.

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