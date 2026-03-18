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Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: When will Eid be celebrated in India, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan?

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Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: When will Eid be celebrated in India, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan?

On the morning of Eid, people who follow Islam gather at mosques or open prayer grounds to offer special Eid prayers.

Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live

New Delhi: Muslims across the globe are all set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2026, one of the most important festivals in Islam. This festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset, offer prayers, and focus on charity and spiritual reflection. The Saudi Supreme Court has called on Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal on the evening of Wednesday, March 18. The announcement, issued via an official statement on Monday, follows the Umm Al Qura calendar which suggests Wednesday corresponds to the 29th of Ramadan 1447 AH. It is important to note that Eid-ul-Fitr is often referred to as the “festival of breaking the fast” and is celebrated with great joy and devotion. Families gather for special prayers, prepare festive meals, exchange greetings and give charity to those in need. In India, if the moon is sighted on March 19, Eid celebrations will begin the next day in several countries, particularly in the Middle East. If the moon is not visible that evening, the festival will be observed a day later. On the morning of Eid, people who follow Islam gather at mosques or open prayer grounds to offer special Eid prayers. Another important aspect of the festival is Zakat al-Fitr, a form of charity given before the Eid prayer. It ensures that people in need can also participate in the celebrations.

Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live:

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