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Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: When will Eid be celebrated in India, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan?

On the morning of Eid, people who follow Islam gather at mosques or open prayer grounds to offer special Eid prayers.

Published date india.com Updated: March 18, 2026 8:07 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live
Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live

New Delhi: Muslims across the globe are all set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2026, one of the most important festivals in Islam. This festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset, offer prayers, and focus on charity and spiritual reflection. The Saudi Supreme Court has called on Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal on the evening of Wednesday, March 18. The announcement, issued via an official statement on Monday, follows the Umm Al Qura calendar which suggests Wednesday corresponds to the 29th of Ramadan 1447 AH. It is important to note that Eid-ul-Fitr is often referred to as the “festival of breaking the fast” and is celebrated with great joy and devotion. Families gather for special prayers, prepare festive meals, exchange greetings and give charity to those in need. In India, if the moon is sighted on March 19, Eid celebrations will begin the next day in several countries, particularly in the Middle East. If the moon is not visible that evening, the festival will be observed a day later. On the morning of Eid, people who follow Islam gather at mosques or open prayer grounds to offer special Eid prayers. Another important aspect of the festival is Zakat al-Fitr, a form of charity given before the Eid prayer. It ensures that people in need can also participate in the celebrations.

Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live:

Live Updates

  • Mar 18, 2026 8:07 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: The Jammu and Kashmir government preponed the Jumat-ul-Vida holiday to 13 March 2026 from 20 March amid uncertainty over the last Friday of Ramadan.

  • Mar 18, 2026 8:02 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: The Qatar’s Verification Committee said that the crescent moon will be born on 19 March, Thursday, at 4:24 am making it is impossible to sight the crescent moon on the evening of 18 March, Wednesday, in the skies of Qatar.

  • Mar 18, 2026 8:01 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: Qatar’s Verification Committee at the Ministry of Awqaf will determine the decision regarding the start of the month.

  • Mar 18, 2026 7:59 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: Ramadan commenced in Saudi Arabia and the UAE on 18 February this year after the crescent moon was sighted on 17 February, Tuesday.

  • Mar 18, 2026 7:47 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: What Is Chand Raat?

    The day the crescent moon is sighted, it is celebrated as ‘chand raat’ which marks the conclusion of the holiest month of Islam — Ramadan.

  • Mar 18, 2026 7:40 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: As per Qatar Calendar House, astronomical calculations indicate that the first day of Shawwal 1447 will be observed on 20 March, Friday.

  • Mar 18, 2026 7:24 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: Qatar officially announced a seven-day Eid Al Fitr holiday for public sector employees. As per the Amiri Diwan, government workers have been offered an extended break to celebrate the end of Ramadan. Ministries, government agencies and public institutions will observe the Eid holiday from 17 March, Monday till 23 March, Sunday.

  • Mar 18, 2026 7:18 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: UAE’s International Astronomical Centre predicted that the crescent moon, which marks the last day of Ramadan, will be sighted in Gulf countries on 19 March

  • Mar 18, 2026 7:07 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan. Ramadan is a month dedicated to fasting, prayer and acts of kindness. On Eid morning, Muslims gather at mosques or open prayer grounds to offer special Eid prayers.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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