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Eid Ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting: Know why it is celebrated and what Chand Raat means?

Eid Ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting: Know why it is celebrated and what Chand Raat means?

Published date india.com Published: March 19, 2026 8:25 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
Eid Ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting: Know why it is celebrated and what Chand Raat means?
Eid Ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting: Know why it is celebrated and what Chand Raat means?

Eid Ul Fitr 2026: 

About the Author

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

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