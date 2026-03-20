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Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: India, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, UAE to celebrate EID on these days

The Markazi Chand Committee in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh has declared that since the moon was not sighted today, Eid will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, as Friday is the 30th day of Ramadan.

Published date india.com Updated: March 20, 2026 7:18 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live
Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live

New Delhi: The Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in Hyderabad, Lucknow or anywhere across India. On Thursday, Muslims across India were waiting to sight the crescent moon as the holy month of Ramadan is nearly at its conclusion. Saudi Arabia has declared Eid on March 20 after the crescent moon was not sighted on Wednesday, March 18. The Markazi Chand Committee in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh has declared that since the moon was not sighted today, Eid will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, as Friday is the 30th day of Ramadan. The holy month of Ramadan started on February 19 and today, March 19, marks the 29th day of Ramzan. Announcing Eid-ul-Fitr on March 21, chairman of the Islamic Centre of India Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli says, “It is being announced that today, on March 19, the moon was not sighted in Lucknow or anywhere in India, so tomorrow, on March 20, 30th Roza will be observed, and on March 21, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated. The Eid Namaz will be offered at 10 am at Eidgah Lucknow, after the Namaz, prayers will be offered for peace in the entire country and the world. On the occasion, I congratulate the people of entire country.” It is important to note all Muslims will continue to fast in India on Friday, March 20, as the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in the country. In the UAE, the Ministry of Interior has confirmed the enhancement of its security in view of Eid Ul-Fitr. In a statement, the ministry also emphasized its commitment to preserving the joyful spirit of Eid while reinforcing security and traffic presence in high-density locations such as mosques, Eid prayer grounds, markets, and shopping malls.

Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live:

Live Updates

  • Mar 20, 2026 7:18 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: Across the Gulf, residents are expected to enjoy a four-day Eid break from March 19 to March 22.

  • Mar 20, 2026 7:15 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: Thursday marked the 29th day of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia, and authorities had called on people across the kingdom to look for the Shawwal crescent that signals the end of the fasting month.

  • Mar 20, 2026 7:11 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: The sighting of the Shawwal crescent marks the start of Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important Islamic festivals, celebrated with prayers, charity and family gatherings.

  • Mar 20, 2026 7:08 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: The Shia community in Ahmedabad has decided to celebrate Eid with simplicity to honour Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was assassinated by joint Israel and the US strikes on February 28.

  • Mar 20, 2026 7:02 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: All Muslims will continue to fast in India on Friday, March 20, as the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in the country.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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