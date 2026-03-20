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Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: India, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, UAE to celebrate EID on these days

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Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: India, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, UAE to celebrate EID on these days

The Markazi Chand Committee in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh has declared that since the moon was not sighted today, Eid will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, as Friday is the 30th day of Ramadan.

Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live

New Delhi: The Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in Hyderabad, Lucknow or anywhere across India. On Thursday, Muslims across India were waiting to sight the crescent moon as the holy month of Ramadan is nearly at its conclusion. Saudi Arabia has declared Eid on March 20 after the crescent moon was not sighted on Wednesday, March 18. The Markazi Chand Committee in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh has declared that since the moon was not sighted today, Eid will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, as Friday is the 30th day of Ramadan. The holy month of Ramadan started on February 19 and today, March 19, marks the 29th day of Ramzan. Announcing Eid-ul-Fitr on March 21, chairman of the Islamic Centre of India Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli says, “It is being announced that today, on March 19, the moon was not sighted in Lucknow or anywhere in India, so tomorrow, on March 20, 30th Roza will be observed, and on March 21, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated. The Eid Namaz will be offered at 10 am at Eidgah Lucknow, after the Namaz, prayers will be offered for peace in the entire country and the world. On the occasion, I congratulate the people of entire country.” It is important to note all Muslims will continue to fast in India on Friday, March 20, as the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in the country. In the UAE, the Ministry of Interior has confirmed the enhancement of its security in view of Eid Ul-Fitr. In a statement, the ministry also emphasized its commitment to preserving the joyful spirit of Eid while reinforcing security and traffic presence in high-density locations such as mosques, Eid prayer grounds, markets, and shopping malls.

Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live:

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