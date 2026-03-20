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Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: When will Eid be celebrated in Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Telangana, Jammu, Kashmir, Kolkata?

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Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: When will Eid be celebrated in Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Telangana, Jammu, Kashmir, Kolkata?

Lucknow Eidgah Imam, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, announced that the moon was not sighted on Thursday, which means that Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in India on March 21.

Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live

New Delhi: After a month-long wait, India will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on March 21. The date for celebrating Meethi Eid has been confirmed. It is important to note that as the Shawwal moon was not sighted on Thursday, March 19, Ramadan was extended by one more day. The holy month of Ramadan began in the country on February 18, and Friday marks the completion of its 30 days. Muslims in India must note that Eid will be celebrated in India the next day, i.e., on Saturday. Eid is observed on the 29th or 30th day of Ramadan, and its date depends entirely on the sighting of the moon. If the moon is not sighted, Eid is celebrated after completing the final day of Ramadan. Notably, along with Saudi Arabia, Eid is being celebrated today, March 20, in several countries including Turkey, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Lebanon. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal after the moon is sighted. There is a slight variation in moon sighting times across different states in India. Lucknow Eidgah Imam, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, announced that the moon was not sighted on Thursday, which means that Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in India on March 21. Speaking to ANI, Maulana Rasheed Mahali said that Eid al-Fitr Namaz at Lucknow Eidgah will be followed by prayers for world peace. “The month of Shawwal has not been sighted today. The 30th Roza will be observed tomorrow, and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on March 21. Eid al-Fitr Namaz will be offered at 10 am at Lucknow Eidgah, after which special prayers will be offered for world peace. On the occasion, I extend greetings to the nation,” the Muslim cleric said.

Let’s find out when the moon will be visible in your city, including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Jammu & Kashmir, and other places:

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