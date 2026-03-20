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Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE: India, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, UAE to celebrate EID on these days

The Markazi Chand Committee in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh has declared that since the moon was not sighted today, Eid will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, as Friday is the 30th day of Ramadan.

Published date india.com Updated: March 20, 2026 10:09 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live
Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live

New Delhi: The Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in Hyderabad, Lucknow or anywhere across India. On Thursday, Muslims across India were waiting to sight the crescent moon as the holy month of Ramadan is nearly at its conclusion. Saudi Arabia has declared Eid on March 20 after the crescent moon was not sighted on Wednesday, March 18. The Markazi Chand Committee in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh has declared that since the moon was not sighted today, Eid will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, as Friday is the 30th day of Ramadan. The holy month of Ramadan started on February 19 and today, March 19, marks the 29th day of Ramzan. Announcing Eid-ul-Fitr on March 21, chairman of the Islamic Centre of India Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli says, “It is being announced that today, on March 19, the moon was not sighted in Lucknow or anywhere in India, so tomorrow, on March 20, 30th Roza will be observed, and on March 21, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated. The Eid Namaz will be offered at 10 am at Eidgah Lucknow, after the Namaz, prayers will be offered for peace in the entire country and the world. On the occasion, I congratulate the people of entire country.” It is important to note all Muslims will continue to fast in India on Friday, March 20, as the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in the country. In the UAE, the Ministry of Interior has confirmed the enhancement of its security in view of Eid Ul-Fitr. In a statement, the ministry also emphasized its commitment to preserving the joyful spirit of Eid while reinforcing security and traffic presence in high-density locations such as mosques, Eid prayer grounds, markets, and shopping malls.

Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting:

Live Updates

  • Mar 20, 2026 10:09 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE: Eid in India will now be celebrated on March 21. This day is also known as “Meethi Eid.” On this special occasion, a variety of delicious dishes are prepared, ranging from sheer khurma to seviyan.

  • Mar 20, 2026 9:53 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE: It should be noted that the difference in time zones leads to variations in Eid dates. In India and these countries, the date of Eid has not yet been announced. These include Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, and Mauritania.

  • Mar 20, 2026 9:45 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE: Eid ul-Fitr also known as Eid al-Fitr, Meethi Eid or Ramzan Eid, is one of the most auspicious and important celebrations among the Muslim community.

  • Mar 20, 2026 9:38 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE: Indonesia officially announced March 21 as the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr. The crescent moon sighting has not yet been confirmed.

  • Mar 20, 2026 9:16 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: The president of Markazi Chand Committee Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli, Eidgah Lucknow, has announced that the moon of the Islamic month of “Shawwal” was sighted today.

  • Mar 20, 2026 9:13 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE: Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday after the moon of Shawwal month of 1447 was not sighted in the country on Thursday, BSS news agency reported.

  • Mar 20, 2026 9:03 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: The crescent moon marking the beginning of the month of Shawwal was not sighted in India on Thursday.

  • Mar 20, 2026 8:58 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have restricted open-air congregational prayers ahead of Eid al-Fitr, directing worshippers to perform prayers only inside mosques

  • Mar 20, 2026 8:54 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: Pakistan and Afghanistan declared a temporary pause to fighting till Eid. No exchanges of fire were reported, marking the first lull since late February, when clashes erupted.

  • Mar 20, 2026 8:45 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: The crescent moon marking the beginning of the month of Shawwal was sighted in UAE on Thursday, Khaleej Times reported. UAE had earlier officially announced that the festival would begin on Friday, after the crescent moon was not sighted on Wednesday.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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