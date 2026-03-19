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Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Today Live: Will India, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan celebrate Eid on Thursday?

For India, there is no official date announced for the Eid-ul-Fitr yet. However, many believe that the crescent moon could either be sighted on Friday, March 19, or Saturday, March 20.

Published date india.com Published: March 19, 2026 7:08 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Today Live: Will India, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan celebrate Eid on Thursday?

New Delhi: Known as the ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast,’ Eid falls on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic lunar calendar, marking the end of Ramadan. The Saudi Supreme Court on March 18 officially called for the sighting of the crescent moon of Shawwal in the evening, but the moon was not sighted anywhere in the Arab nation. Since March 19 marks the 30th day of the Shawwal month, Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Saudi on Friday, March 20. For India, there is no official date announced for the Eid-ul-Fitr yet. However, many believe that the crescent moon could either be sighted on Friday, March 19, or Saturday, March 20. Once the crescent moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia, authorities in India get a timeline to announce Eid al-Fitr 2026. If the moon is sighted in India on Thursday, March 19, evening, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, March 20, aligning with Saudi Arabia. If the moon is not sighted on Thursday, Ramadan will complete 30 days on Friday, March 20, and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, 2026. To recall, the Saudi Supreme Court had announced that the Shawwal crescent moon would be sighted today following traditional Sunnah practices. As part of this, the primary observation is conducted at Sudair and Tumair, with astronomers from Al Maj’mah University tasked with locating the crescent. Meanwhile, UAE declared that for federal government entities, the Eid Al Fitr holiday will begin on Thursday, March 19, 2026, and continue until Sunday, March 22, 2026. For private sector employees, the holiday will run from Thursday, March 19, to Saturday, March 21, 2026, mentioned a report by Khaleej Times.

Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Today Live:

Live Updates

  • Mar 19, 2026 7:44 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Today Live: Kuwait has officially announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday (March 20). This will mark the beginning of Shawwal 1447 AH, following the confirmed sighting of the crescent moon.

  • Mar 19, 2026 7:38 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Today Live: Lebanon and Yemen have confirmed that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday (March 20).

  • Mar 19, 2026 7:26 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Today Live: The Sunni Endowment Diwan in Iraq has officially announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday (March 20). Palestine has also officially announced the day.

  • Mar 19, 2026 7:15 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Today Live: The UAE has confirmed that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, after the completion of 30 days of Ramadan

  • Mar 19, 2026 7:13 AM IST

    Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Today Live: Qatar, UAE, Bahrain has said the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, saying it will be celebrated on Friday. The Sunni Endowment Diwan in Iraq officially announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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