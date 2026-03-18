Home

News

Eid ul Fitr 2026 School Holiday Update: Will schools in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow remain closed on March 20 or 21?

Eid ul Fitr 2026 School Holiday Update: Will schools in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow remain closed on March 20 or 21?

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court has urged Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon, marking the start of Shawwal on the evening of Wednesday, according to Gulf News.

Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live

New Delhi: Muslims in India are expected to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 towards the end of this week, which could lead to school holidays around March 20 or March 21. However, it is important to note that the exact date of the holiday has not yet been confirmed. With the final announcement still awaited, schools are likely to take a last-minute call on whether to remain closed on Friday (March 20) or Saturday (March 21).

According to the reports, Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 is likely to be celebrated on March 20 or March 21, depending on moon sighting. Eid will fall on March 20 if the crescent is spotted on the evening of March 19; otherwise, it will be observed on March 21.

This variation every year often leads to confusion regarding school holidays and official closures.

SCHOOLS TO REMAIN CLOSED IN EID-UL-FITR 2026?

The majority of government holiday calendars indicate that March 21, 2026 (Saturday) is likely to be the main school holiday. However, depending on moon sighting and local decisions, some schools may observe the holiday on March 20 instead. Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has urged Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon, marking the start of Shawwal on the evening of Wednesday, according to Gulf News.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Here’s a quick look at the likely school holiday dates across key states:

State Expected Holiday Status Uttar Pradesh Holiday expected on 21 March 2026 (Saturday) Delhi Schools are likely to close on 21 March 2026 (Saturday) Bihar School holiday on 21 March 2026 (Saturday) West Bengal Expected closure on 21 March 2026 (Saturday), subject to moon sighting Telangana Holiday on 21 March 2026 (Saturday) Andhra Pradesh Eid is expected around 20–21 March 2026

The students and parents must note that the school authorities have not released any official notification regarding the holidays. Parents must rely on official school notifications only. While these dates are based on government holiday lists, the final decision will depend on moon sighting and local administrative announcements.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.