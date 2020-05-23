Eid-Ul-Fitr in India: Eid-Ul-Fitr to be celebrated on May 25, Monday as moon could not be sighted today, Delhi’s Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari said on Saturday. Also Read - Eid-Ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2020 Live Updates in Saudi Arabia: Shawwal Crescent Moon NOT Sighted, Eid Will be Celebrated on May 24

Speaking to reporters, Bukhari said," It's important that we take precautions and maintain social distancing. We should stay away from shaking hands and hugging. We must follow guidelines issued by the government."

Notably, Eid celebrations this year have been interrupted by the crisis created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

#EidUlFitr to be celebrated on May 25 as moon could not be sighted today. It's important that we take precautions&maintain social distancing. We should stay away from shaking hands & hugging. We should follow govt's guidelines: Delhi's Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari pic.twitter.com/QWyN7yxt3D — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020

Deputy Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Shaban Bukhari, earlier in the day, issued an advisory, requesting people to refrain from any mass gathering. Emphasising on the learnings from Islam, Syed Shaban also asked the community to help those in need during this time of crisis as an integral part of the Islamic culture.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims across the world partake in rituals and customs of Islam. The community observes stringent fasting from dusk to dawn crucial to the Islamic holy month. They offer special Taraweeh prayers only after opening their fasts and observe the same ritual for a month until Eid.

It is noteworthy that this is the first time the month of Ramadan has begun amid the lockdown.