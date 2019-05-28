Barabanki: Eight people have died after consuming spurious liquor in Raniganj village of Ramnagar, Barabanki, in Uttar Pradesh, said reports on Tuesday.

ANI quoted Lekhpal Sadar Badel as saying, “I have got information that eight people have died in Ramnagar. Today, three people were admitted to the hospital out of whom one person has passed away.”

Reports say of the deceased, four belong to one family. They are brothers Ramesh, Mukesh, Sonu and their father Chhotelal Valmik. Their kin said that they all fell sick right after consuming the liquor. While one of the young men died at the local hospital, the other two died at the Surajganj Community Health Centre (CHC). Since Chhotelal’s condition continued to deteriorate, he was taken to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow but he died on the way.

The administration has sealed the shop that sold the liquor and police are on the lookout for its owner. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. Police are saying their action will depend on the autopsy report as it could be a case of food poisoning too.

Many people have lost their lives to spurious liquor in the recent past in Uttar Pradesh and the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand. In Saharanpur, Roorkee and Kushinagar, over 100 people have lost their lives to hooch.