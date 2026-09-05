Eight engineering students from Tamil Nadu killed after car rams into parked lorry in Kerala’s Thrissur

Police are still working to confirm the identities of all eight victims. An investigation is also underway to determine exactly how the car crashed into the parked lorry.

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Eight engineering students from Tamil Nadu killed after car rams into parked lorry in Kerala's Thrissur (Image: PTI/Representational)

Eight people, believed to be engineering students from Tamil Nadu, died in a road accident in Thrissur district of Kerala. The accident took place at around 11.40 pm on Friday at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam, near Thrissur.

According to police, the victims were travelling in a car when it crashed into a lorry that was parked on the highway. The car was travelling from the Guruvayur side towards Kodungallur when the accident occurred.

The impact was severe, that seven of the eight people travelling in the car died at the accident site, while the eighth victim later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, according to The Hindu.

The collision badly damaged the car, leaving some of the occupants trapped inside the wreckage. Soon after the crash, local people, police officers and Fire and Rescue Services teams reached the spot and began efforts to rescue those trapped.

Firefighters had to cut through sections of the mangled vehicle to pull out two occupants. The bodies were subsequently shifted to the mortuary at Thrissur Medical College.

An identity card reportedly belonging to a student of PSNA Engineering College in Dindigul was found at the accident site, The Hindu reported.

Victims believed to be from Tamil Nadu

Police are still working to confirm the identities of all eight victims. An investigation is also underway to determine exactly how the car crashed into the parked lorry. Police said the car had a Tamil Nadu registration number. The people travelling in it are suspected to be students from Tamil Nadu.

Officials are working to establish the identities of the victims and gather more details about the circumstances that led to the crash.