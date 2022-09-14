Ahmedabad: As many as eight labourers were killed after the elevator of an under-construction building crashed in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city on Wednesday. The building was being constructed near the Gujarat University campus. “Preliminary investigation has revealed the elevator carrying the workers crashed to the ground from the seventh floor, killing eight labourers,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Lavina Sinha said.Also Read - Attention Ahmedabad! PM Modi To Inaugurate The Iconic Riverfront Atal Bridge Today

"At the time of the accident seven labourers were inside the lift, which was used to carry various materials. The lift crashed from the seventh floor on Wednesday morning. The labourers were working in the lift chamber," said Mahendra, an eyewitness and labourer at the site.

He told the media that all the labourers hailed from the Panchmahal district.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said the incident will be probed and action against responsible builders will be taken.

Hitesh Barot, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman told the media that all aspects of safety measures will be investigated, and if the builder was found responsible, suitable action will be taken against him or the company. The police were also carrying out the investigation parallely.