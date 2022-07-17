Ranchi: Eight people from the same family who were on a trip were killed when the boat they were traveling in capsized in Panchkhero Dam in Jharkhand’s Koderma district on Sunday late morning around 11.30 am. The family had hired a country boat for a water ride at Panchkhero Dam under the Markacho police station limits. Pradip Kumar, one of the members of the family and the only survivor managed to swim to safety and informed the people about the incident. The deceased have been identified as Shivam Singh (17), Palak Kumari (14), Sitaram Yadav (40), Sejal Kumari (16), Harshal Kumar (8), Bhauwa (5), Rahul Kumar (16), and Amit Kumar (14). The boatman also swam to the shore.Also Read - Jharkhand Govt To Provide Financial Support To Students Preparing For Competitive Exams

The dam is located along the boundary of Giridih and Koderma districts.

The deceased were residents of Rajdhanwar police station limits, revealed a preliminary probe. Following the incident, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been roped in for search and rescue operations.

Upon receiving the information, a huge crowd gathered at the Panchkhero Dam, and district administration officials swung into action for rescue operations.