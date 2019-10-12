New Delhi: The political tensions in West Bengal, which were already simmering after Wednesday’s gruesome Murshidabad triple murder, escalated further after a Hindu priest’s body was found in the nearby Nadia district and deaths of two other persons; the BJP claims all three were its workers.

In Nadia, a 42-year-old priest, who was missing since Monday night, was found dead near a river. Local BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar said that he was a party worker who was killed due to his political affiliation. The victim, identified as Supriyo Banerjee, was carrying a large sum of money when he went missing, his family has reportedly told the police.

However, the BJP claimed that the priest’s death was the eighth political murder in the state in just the last four days.

Supriyo Banerjee, a Hindu priest& BJP worker frm Nadia ws brutally murdered.8 people hv nw been killed in jst the last 4days. Law&Order in WB is a sad joke now. Why r the so called liberals mute spectators to these gruesome murders?People of a Bengal wil take revenge• Wait&Watch — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) October 10, 2019

8 political murders in West Bengal in the past 4 days. How much more must the state endure? The time for change is fast approaching. — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) October 10, 2019

Two other persons, who were found dead recently, the BJP claims, were its supporters. The party said that the two were its 79th and 80th ‘martyrs’ in the state.

Earlier, the West Bengal Police announced that the state CID had been asked to join the probe into the Murshidabad killings and said that prima facie, it looked like a case of personal enmity.

On Wednesday, 40-year-old primary school teacher Bandhuprakash Pal, his 35-year-old pregnant wife and six-year-old son, too, were found murdered in their house. Jagdeep Dhankhar, the West Bengal Governor, has sought a report into the incident.

In May, the BJP had invited the families of its 54 ‘Bengal martyrs’ to the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his second term prompting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to decide to give the ceremony a miss.