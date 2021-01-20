Nagpur: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old ailing girl flying to Mumbai from Lucknow with her parents died in a hospital where she was rushed after the plane made an emergency landing at the Nagpur airport on Tuesday morning, police officials said. Also Read - GoAir Cargo Flight Carries Passengers Without Permission to Land, DGCA Launches Probe

The deceased, a resident of Saherikhas village in Siddharth Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, was being taken to Mumbai for medical treatment by her parents by a GoAir flight from Lucknow, said the officials of the Sonegaon police station.

Her health condition deteriorated during the journey and the plane made an emergency landing at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport here, they said.

She was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where she died, the officials said.

The exact cause of her death was not known, they said. Prima facie, they said it appears she collapsed due to cardiac arrest triggered by high altitude.

A case of accidental death was registered by the Sonegaon police, under whose jurisdiction the airport falls, the officials added.

(With PTI inputs)