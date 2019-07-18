Damoh (MP): An eight-year-old boy, admitted at the district hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, has died after he was allegedly not given blood by the blood bank there. (Also read: Resident Doctors, Security at Nair Hospital Attacked by Patient’s Kin)

A relative told ANI on Wednesday, “We had submitted Rs 1,200, but they didn’t give us the blood. His mother went to people for blood but that also could not be arranged.”

The Civil Surgeon at the hospital, Dr Mamta Timori, said, “He was critical from the beginning. As per the investigation, he had severe anaemia. The doctor had referred him to another hospital. But they didn’t go there. I’ll have to inquire from the staff on duty at that time at the blood bank.”

