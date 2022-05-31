New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government successfully completed 8 years on May 30, 2022. Asserting that the last eight years have been about fulfilling people’s aspirations, PM Modi said, “The last 8 years have been about fulfilling people’s aspirations. We are committed to fulfilling our pursuit of Seva, Sushasan, and Garib Kalyan. Vikas Yatra section on the NaMo App takes you through this development journey.” Meanwhile, according to a survey by LocalCircles, during this 3-year term of the Modi Government 2.0, PM Modi’s approval rating has risen to the highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic even though there are concerns over surging prices of essential items and unemployment.Also Read - 'Migrant Workers, Labourers Undergone Tremendous Suffering', PM Modi in Letter to The Nation

LocalCircles, for the last 8 years, has been conducting an annual assessment via citizens' survey exercise to gauge the performance of the Central Government. This year, a total of 67% of citizens said that the government has either met or exceeded their expectations in the last 3 years. Around 33% of citizens said the government has exceeded their expectations while 34% said that the government met their expectations. A similar survey by LocalCircles was conducted in 2021 to know citizens' pulse on the performance of the Modi Government after the 2nd year of its 2nd term. In the then survey, 51% of citizens rated it as either meeting or exceeding their expectations. This means, in the 3rd year of its 2nd term, citizens who have rated the Modi Government 2.0 as meeting or exceeding expectations have increased by 16%. The percentage of citizens in 2020 who had rated the Modi Government as meeting or exceeding expectations was 62%, which was a decline from 75% in the 2019 survey.

PM Modi has been leading the country since 2014, and in his second term, he was able to ensure that his party won the faith of the people by an even bigger margin.

Here’s A Look Into Modi Government 2.0’s course Post-COVID 2nd wave:

Citizen ratings for the Modi Government 2.0 post-COVID 2nd wave have improved from 51% to 67% at the 3-years mark.

37% of people believed that the government addressed the critical issue of unemployment.

60% of citizens expressed confidence that it has become easier to establish, operate and grow a startup or small business in India.

79% of people believed that India’s influence in the world has risen.

Reduction in corruption has also seen a slight improvement in the 2022 survey as 46% of citizens now believed that corruption has reduced in the last 3 years.

52% of citizens in 2022 now believed that doing business in India has gotten easier in the last 3 years.

62% of citizens this year believed that the government of India has been very effective in handling COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the 2022 survey, 75% of citizens believed that the government has been effective in handling the economic recovery post the 2nd and 3rd COVID waves.

70% of citizens believe that the Modi government very effectively handled COVID-19 vaccine development, procurement, distribution, appointments, roll out and administration.

17% of citizens believe that the prices of essential commodities and the cost of living has reduced in the last 3 years.

Only 42% citizens believe Government has taken enough measures to improve air quality in the last 3 years.

Only 46% citizens believe that corruption has reduced in the last 3 years.

60% citizens believe the Government has been effective in handling issues related to Communalism in the last 3 years.

81% citizens believe terrorism and acts of terror in India/against Indians have reduced in the last 3 years.

60% citizens believe harassment by Tax Officials has reduced in the last 3 years.

63% citizens believe Government is on track to deliver to the promises made in its manifesto (pre-election 2019).

73% citizens feel optimistic about their and their family’s future in India.

67% citizens believe Government has effectively handled parliament and delivered on key bills in the last 3 years.

62% citizens believe that the Government handled the Russia-Ukrainer situation very effectively.

Modi Government 2.0’s Overall Performance

Overall 67% citizens believe the Modi government performance has met or exceeded expectations in the last 3 years while 30% find it to be below expectations. Overall, 33% of citizens rated the 3 years performance of Modi Government 2.0 as “Exceeding expectations” while 34% rated it as “Met expectations”. 30% said that the performance was “Below expectations”. This question in the survey received 15,583 responses.