Home

News

India

‘Ek Akela Kitno Ko Bhari Pad Raha Hai’: PM Modi Amid Opposition Sloganeering in Rajya Sabha | Watch

‘Ek Akela Kitno Ko Bhari Pad Raha Hai’: PM Modi Amid Opposition Sloganeering in Rajya Sabha | Watch

Referring to the opposition, the Prime Minister said that those who play political games do not possess such courage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Rajya Sabha where he launched a scathing attack against the opposition and said he is “proving too much for so many” and has been overpowering their voices during the course of his address.

“The country is watching that one person (leader) is proving too much for so many (Ek akela kitno ko bhari pad raha hai). Even to chant slogans, they have to switch (in turns). I have been responding to their voices for over an hour in one voice,” PM Modi said while replying to the motion of thanks to the President’s address.

You may like to read

WATCH

आज देश देख रहा है.. एक अकेला मोदी सब पर भारी है। pic.twitter.com/vRi3kmmWge — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 9, 2023

Amid constant sloganeering by the opposition, PM Modi launched a fresh broadside against the opposition, saying their “keechad” (dirt) of allegations will only help the lotus bloom more and asserting he alone outweighs all who had to take turns to shout slogans to oppose him.

Referring to the opposition, the Prime Minister said that those who play political games do not possess such courage.

This comes after the opposition chanted slogans linking the Prime Minister to the Adani Group since the beginning of his address in the upper House.

The Prime Minister continued his speech amid heavy sloganeering.

He credited the reason for this to his “conviction” and said that he is working to do something for the country.

The NDA MPs chanted “Modi-Modi” slogans and gave him a standing ovation after the end of the address which was then greeted by the Prime Minister.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.