‘Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar’: BJP Launches Wall Writing Programme Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Bhartiya Janata Party (BHP) has launched a 'wall-writing' programme across the country which aims at 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar'...
New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 concluded in November last year and now, the political parties of India are gearing up for the General Elections, i.e. the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The parties have begun planning their respective election campaigns and are now ready to aim at a victory in the Centre. While the INDIA Alliance has been regularly hosting meetings ahead of the polls and the ruling party, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is also aiming at a third consecutive victory. In a new step towards election campaigns, BJP has launched a wall-writing programme with the aim, ‘Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar’. Read all about this new campaign launched by BJP President JP Nadda…
