Dipke has maintained that the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) does not currently intend to contest elections or enter mainstream electoral politics. In an earlier conversation with ANI, Dipke questioned the functioning of political institutions and said creating yet another political party would not solve the problems faced by young people in India.

“We have no such intention,” he said, alleging that political parties are being split through the use of agencies such as the ED and CBI and that voters’ names are being removed from electoral rolls.

Dipke further said that with public trust in politics declining, forming a new political party would serve little purpose. Instead, he argued that the country needs a wider people-led movement.

Abhijeet Dipke gets offer from NDA ally to join party

Athawale has invited Dipke to join the Republican Party of India (Athawale), saying his entry could help strengthen the party and contribute to fulfilling Dr BR Ambedkar’s vision.

The Republican Party of India (A) is a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

Athawale, while speaking to news agencies in Nagpur on Monday, August 17, described Dipke as a young and active Ambedkarite and urged him to consider joining RPI (A).

“I think Abhijeet Dipke is an Ambedkarite. He is active and young. He should consider joining Republican Party of India (A),” Athawale said.

RPI (A), led by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, draws its political roots from the Dalit-Buddhist movement and the ideas of Dr BR Ambedkar. The party is headquartered in New Delhi.