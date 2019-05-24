New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Smriti Irani unseated Congress president Rahul Gandhi from his bastion – Amethi – by a margin of over 55,000 votes.

Elated over the win, the Union Minister bowed down before Amethi and thanked its people for believing in BJP and making her victorious.

“Ek Nayi Subah Amethi ke Liye, Ek Naya Sankalp. Dhanywaad Amethi. Shat Shat Naman. Aapne Vikas Par Vishwas Jataya, Kamal ka Phool Khilaya. Amethi ka Aabhaar (A new morning for Amethi, a new resolution. Thank you Amethi for believing in development and making the lotus bloom. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Amethi),” she tweeted.

एक नयी सुबह अमेठी के लिए , एक नया संकल्प। धन्यवाद अमेठी 🙏शत शत नमन । आपने विकास पर विश्वास जताया, कमल का फूल खिलाया। अमेठी का आभार #PhirEkBaarModiSarkaar #VijayiBharat — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 24, 2019

According to the Election Commission website, Irani polled 4,68,514 votes while Gandhi secured 4,13,394 votes. The victory margin for Irani is 55,120 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had defeated Irani by 1,07,903 votes.