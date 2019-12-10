New Delhi: Senior BJP Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse on Monday alleged that some prominent workers of the party worked against it in October’s state Assembly elections and called on the senior state leaders of the party to take action against them.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Khadse, who is reportedly disgruntled with the party after being denied ticket to contest the election, said, “In the elections, some prominent workers of our party worked against us. I have given BJP Maharashtra President Chandrakant Patil some audios and videos as evidence and requested him to take action against such people.”

The former state revenue minister also met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence in Delhi. He also said that he will meet Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. Earlier, after the fall of 80-hour Devendra Fadnavis government, he had also questioned the decision to accept NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s support due to a spate of irrigation scam cases against him.

In the Assembly elections, the BJP had fielded Khadse’s daughter Rohini instead of her father.

Khadse, however, is not the only prominent BJP Maharashtra leader to have shown signs of rebellion against the party in recent days. Former minister Pankaja Munde, who was defeated by cousin and MCP MLA Dhananjay from Parli, recently said that she was distressed at allegations against her and would speak on December 12, the birth anniversary of her late father and BJP leader Gopinath Munde.

The state BJP, however, has denied that she will be quitting the party.

Maharashtra is currently governed by a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition, called the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which took shape after ex-allies BJP and Sena fell out over the latter’s demand to share the Chief Minister’s chair for 2.5 years each, despite winning a clear majority in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly.