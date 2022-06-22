Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday issued his first reaction on Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, “Guwahati has many good hotels, If a person lives in a hotel here, we will get GST, revenue.” According to the reports, CM Sarma will also meet the rebel MLAs today in the evening.Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray To Address State Via Facebook Live Amid Reports of Resignation As Maharashtra CM

Forty Maharashtra legislators led by rebel Shiv Sena leader and former minister Eknath Shinde arrived in Guwahati from Surat by a special aircraft on Thursday morning. "Forty MLAs of Shiv Sena are present here. I don't want to say anything but only that we will take forward the Hindutva ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray," Shinde said.

The rebel MLAs were received at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport by a BJP state minister and a MP who escorted them to a private hotel.

Along with Shinde, three ministers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government too were seen. They are Abdul Sattar and Shambhraje Desai of Shiv Sena and Bacchu Kadu of Prahar Janshakti Party.