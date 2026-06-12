‘El Nino has arrived’: IMD issues warning of stronger conditions during THIS time

The India Meteorological Department has confirmed that El Nino conditions have arrived in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. It further stated that the conditions will strengthen in the some time.

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El Nino has arrived in the Pacific Ocean, stated IMD. File image/PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has officially confirmed that the El Nino conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific Ocean on Friday. It further warned of strengthening of the southwest monsoon season.

In its June 2026 ENSO and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) Bulletin, the IMD said that warming sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific have crossed the threshold required for El Nino conditions.

According to the statement, warmer sea surface temperatures have begun influencing atmospheric patterns, with the ocean-atmosphere system now displaying characteristics associated with El Nino.

“Currently, El Nino conditions are present over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and are expected to strengthen further during the Southwest Monsoon season,” the IMD said in its bulletin. Forecasts generated by the Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecast System (MMCFS) suggest that El Nino is likely to intensify as the season progresses.

According to the bulletin, sea surface temperatures in the central tropical Pacific exceeded the El Nino threshold in June 2026. The most recent three-month average of the Nino 3.4 index, a crucial indicator for monitoring El Nino, has risen above +0.5 degree Celsius, confirming the arrival of El Nino conditions.

The weather agency noted that significant warming beneath the ocean surface is present across vast areas of the equatorial Pacific, suggesting that the El Nino event may continue to intensify as these warmer waters rise.

What is the El Nino?

El Nino is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon characterised by the warming of ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. It disrupts normal wind and rain patterns, significantly altering weather and ecosystems across the globe.

Typically, powerful east-to-west trade winds drive warm ocean water toward Asia while colder water rises from deeper layers near South America. During El Nino, these winds weaken, allowing warm water to spread and gather along the Americas’ Pacific coast. The resulting ocean warming affects the atmosphere and disrupts global wind and weather patterns.

Delhi weather

According to the IMD, the day is likely to remain mostly cloudy. Late morning may bring very light to light rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–60 kmph. Another spell of similar weather is expected during the afternoon or evening hours.

According to the IMD, light rain, thunderstorms and lightning are likely on June 12 and 13. The weather is expected to improve from June 14, with partly cloudy skies prevailing for most of the period. However, isolated thundery development remains possible on June 14 and 16. Minimum temperatures are forecast to climb steadily from 22.8 degree Celsius to 26–28 degree Celsius by June 17 and 18.