Ghaziabad: An elderly couple was battered to death in their house in Ghaziabad's Patel Nagar on Diwali night on Friday. Police identified the two victims as Ashok Jaidka, a 72-year-old medicine dealer and his wife Madhu Jaidka, 70, who lived by themselves in a ground-floor flat.

The matter came to light when one of their daughters living in Noida called them up repeatedly and, upon receiving no response from them, alerted her parent's neighbours, said police official Nipun Agarwal.

On reaching the couple's residence, the neighbours found the doors of the home ajar, with the bodies of the couple lying in a pool of blood inside the house. The neighbours in turn informed the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post mortem.

According to primary reports, The couple had been battered to death by a blunt object at around 9 pm on Diwali night.

The ornaments and the cash in the house, however, were found intact in the almirah, while clothes were lying scattered around the room, the police official noted, adding it prima facie seemed that the assailants were searching for something in the house but their purpose was not robbery.

The police said that the assailants probably chose the night of Diwali so that the neighbours would be busy celebrating Diwali.

They added that one of the two men seen entering the house had put on a face mask while the other did not. The police also suspect that a third person kept watch outside the house.

Meanwhile, the police are working on several angles to unveil the murder’s mystery.