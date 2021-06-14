Noida: An elderly Muslim man was brutally assaulted and beaten up by some miscreants in Loni area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad while he was on his way to offer prayers at a mosque. The incident reportedly happened on June 5 and a video of the same has gone viral on social media platforms. As per reports, the victim, Abdul Samad was allegedly abducted from an autorickshaw by the attackers and he was dragged to a hut in a nearby forested area, where they reportedly shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ and ‘Vande Mataram’, and forced him to shout as well, as they punched and hit him with wooden sticks. Also Read - Irfan Pathan Responds to Hate Tweet Over His Wife Safa Baig's Blurred Photo That Has Gone Viral, Says ''I am Her Mate, Not Her Master''

The attackers also reportedly called him a "Pakistani spy" and chopped off his beard with a scissor. And, one of the attackers wearing a white full-sleeve T-shirt and blue pants – also threatened Samad with a knife. As per reports, Samad alleged that attackers also showed him a video of other Muslims being attacked and boasted to him that they had killed many Muslims before.

Narrating the whole ordeal Samad said, "I was on my way when an auto rickshaw driver offered me a lift. Later two more men got inside the auto and told me to stay. Then they took me to a jungle and locked me up in a room and thrashed me." A visibly traumatised Samad, who was reduced to tears added, "They asked me to chant Jai Shri Ram and Vande Matram…They snatched my phone and broke my watch. They then got scissors and cut my beard."

This video is viral from Loni, Ghaziabad, Utuar Pradesh, India. An old Muslim man was brutally beaten up, attackers chopped his beard and forced him to shave off his beard. According to police, case was registered and main accused is in jail. pic.twitter.com/wwxcONNAtA https://t.co/vMaGE7jpCP — Mohammed Tandja-Fātama (@mohammedtandja) June 13, 2021

After the incident came to light, the Ghaziabad police has registered a case and arrested one person named Pravesh Gujjar in this regard, and launched a search to nab other attackers. Atul Kumar Sonkar, a senior police officer from Loni, said “required steps” were being taken.