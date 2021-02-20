New Delhi: A 60-year-old woman died on board an Amritsar-Kolkata flight after she suffered a heart attack mid-air. According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the woman was immediately rushed to Amritsar’s IVY hospital but doctors declared her brought dead. Also Read - Kolkata Horror: 9-Year-Old Girl Raped, Thrashed, Strangled; Body Recovered From Staircase

The woman had boarded the Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight with her son and daughter-in-law. Her condition deteriorated after the flight took off. Following which the son informed the chief pilot. The plane made an emergency landing and the woman was evacuated and rushed to the hospital. But the woman was declared brought dead by the doctors. Also Read - Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway to Connect 3 Big Refineries | Here's All You Need to Know About the Six-lane Highway

The deceased woman was a native of Punjab’s Ludhiana. Also Read - India's Largest Reclining Buddha Statue Underway, Expected to be Installed in Bodh Gaya on Buddha Purnima

In a similar incident that took place earlier, a 41-year-old Punjab man, returning to Amritsar from Malaysia, was declared dead after his flight landed in Amritsar. Amritsar’s Civil Surgeon Parbdeep Kaur Johal had said Hukam Singh’s body was kept at the government hospital in Amritsar. It was later handed over to his family after an autopsy conducted.

The passenger was shifted to a hospital near the airport immediately after the flight landed and doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to the family, Singh is believed to have suffered sudden chest pain and subsequently, a message was conveyed to the international airport authorities in Amritsar and an ambulance was kept ready before the flight landed.