New Delhi: As soon as the Election Commission announced the full schedule for Assembly polls in 4 states (West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu) and 1 UT (Puducherry), the model code of conduct came into effect. “Model Code of Conduct will come into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates. The commission has made adequate arrangements to ensure effective implementation of MCC guidelines,” Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sunil Arora while addressing a press conference wherein he announced the election 2021 dates. Also Read - Poll Dates Announced For 5 Assemblies, Mamata Questions EC | All Major Election Developments in 10 Points

Arora asserted that a single-phase election will be held in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. West Bengal and Assam will see the election in multiple phases. While voting for assembly elections in Bengal will take place in eight phases, the polls to the 126-member Assembly in Assam will be conducted in three phases starting April 6.

As soon as Election Commission notified the dates for polls today, the model code of conduct came into effect. We are removing the political posters and banners from all public places & government buildings: Lakshya Jyoti Das, ADM Kamrup-Metro #Assam pic.twitter.com/ln7EdW5OL8 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021

What is Model Code of Conduct or ‘Aachar Sanhita’

The Model Code of Conduct or the Aachar Sanhita comes into effect soon after the announcement of elections in India (Central,state or local) and governs the conduct of parties during elections. All the political parties and candidates have to follow the model code of conduct. Any violation could land the candidate in trouble or election be declared void. These set of rules starts governing the conduct of political parties to prevent any use of unfair means by anyone whether incumbent or in opposition. It applies to all political parties, the candidates and polling agents, the government in power, and all government employees and remains in force till the declaration of results.

Model Code of Conduct: Dos And Don’ts

No party or candidate shall include in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic.

Criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work.

There shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes. Mosques, Churches, Temples or other places of worship shall not be used as forum for election propaganda.

All parties and candidates shall avoid scrupulously all activities which are “corrupt practices” and offences under the election law, such as bribing of voters, intimidation of voters, impersonation of voters, canvassing within 100 meters of polling stations, holding public meetings during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the close of the poll, and the transport and conveyance of voters to and from polling station.

No political party or candidate shall permit its or his followers to make use of any individual’s land, building, compound wall etc., without his permission for erecting flag-staffs, suspending banners, pasting notices, writing slogans etc.

Political parties and candidates shall ensure that their supporters do not create obstructions in or break up meetings and processions organized by other parties.

During Meetings

The party or candidate shall inform the local police authorities of the venue and time of any proposed meeting well in time so as to enable the police to make necessary arrangements for controlling traffic and maintaining peace and order.

A Party or candidate shall ascertain in advance if there is any restrictive or prohibitory order in force in the place proposed for the meeting if such orders exist, they shall be followed strictly. If any exemption is required from such orders, it shall be applied for and obtained well in time.

If permission or license is to be obtained for the use of loudspeakers or any other facility in connection with any proposed meeting, the party or candidate shall apply to the authority concerned well in advance and obtain such permission or license.

Organizers of a meeting shall invariably seek the assistance of the police on duty for dealing with persons disturbing a meeting or otherwise attempting to create disorder. Organizers themselves shall not take action against such persons.

On Polling Day

All Political parties and candidates shall –

Co-operate with the officers on election duty to ensure peaceful and orderly polling and complete freedom to the voters to exercise their franchise without being subjected to any annoyance or obstruction.

Supply to their authorsed worker’s suitable badges or identity cards.

Agree that the identity slip supplied by them to voters hall be on plain (white) paper and shall not contain any symbol, name of the candidate or the name of the party;

Refrain from serving or distributing liquor on polling day and during the forty-eight hours preceding it.

Not allow the unnecessary crowd to be collected near the camps set up by the political parties and candidates near the polling booths so as to avoid Confrontation and tension among workers and sympathizers of the parties and the candidate.

Ensure that the candidate’s camps shall be simple. They shall not display any posters, flags, symbols or any other propaganda material. No eatable shall be served or crowd allowed at the camps and

Co-operate with the authorities in complying with the restrictions to be imposed on the plying of vehicles on the polling day and obtain permits for them which should be displayed prominently on those vehicles.