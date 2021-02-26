Election 2021 Date, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Election Schedule Live Updates: The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the upcoming state Assembly election on Friday. Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora will hold a presser at 4:30 PM. Notably, the elections are due for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and Puducherry. Once the election schedule is announced, the model code of conduct will immediately come into effect. Also Read - Assembly Election 2021 Dates in 4 States, Puducherry to be Announced Today: Election Commission Presser at 4:30 PM

Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry.