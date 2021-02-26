Election Commission Poll Dates Press Conference LIVE: The Election Commission of India would be announcing the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, and Puducherry at 4:30 PM on Friday. The terms of the legislative assemblies of the four states is coming to an end in May and June. Polls in West Bengal for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam, and 30 seats in Puducherry are due in April-May. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election 2021 Dates to be Announced at 4:30 PM Today

West Bengal will witness a battle between two-time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is campaigning aggressively in the state.

In Assam as well, there will a tough fight between BJP and Congress. The BJP under the leadership of Sarbananda Sonowal will try to retain power in the state. The saffron party had created history by emerging victorious for the first time in 2016. The BJP along with its ally parties won 86 seats of the 126-member Assam Assembly.

In Puducherry, President’s Rule has been imposed and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence. Also Read - Election 2021 Full Schedule Live Streaming: When, Where And How to Watch Election Commission Press Conference Online

In Kerala, the Left-Led front and the Congress-led opposition coalition will engage in an intense battle. Kerala has 140 Assembly seats. The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Front after keeping a winning record in the December local body polls is nurturing high hopes of creating an electoral history by becoming the first government in the state to retain power. Also Read - Assembly Election 2021 Dates in 4 States, Puducherry to be Announced Today: Election Commission Presser at 4:30 PM

Meanwhile, the election in Tamil Nadu will be conducted to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). The DMK, here, is keen to wrest power from the ruling AIADMK, which has declared incumbent Edappadi K. Palaniswami as its chief ministerial candidate.