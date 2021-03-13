Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE News And Updates: Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yashwant Sinha will join the Trinamool Congress ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021. Ahead of joining the party, Sinha launched a veiled attack on the government, saying that the country is facing an unprecedented situation today. “The strength of democracy lies in the strength of the institutions of democracy. All these institutions including the judiciary have become weak now”, news agency ANI quoted the former BJP leader as saying. upping the ante against the government, he stated that BJP during the time of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee believed in consensus but today’s government believes in crushing and conquering. “Akalis, BJD have left the BJP. Today, who is standing with BJP?” he asked further. Also Read - Kamal Haasan to Make Electoral Debut, to Contest From Coimbatore South Constituency

