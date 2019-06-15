New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a press release regarding the Rajya Sabha Bye-polls after six seats of the Upper House became vacant due to various reasons.

The most notable vacated seats are of the Union Ministers in the Modi Government who won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from their respective constituencies.

Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad vacated his Rajya Sabha seat from Bihar after he became the member of Lok Sabha by defeating Shatrughan Sinha of Congress from Patna Sahib constituency.

Home Minister Amit Shah has vacated his Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat after he became Member of Parliament from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a historic contest from Amethi Lok Sabha seat, which meant another vacancy in the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

Rajya Sabha Bye-polls will be held for one seat of Bihar, two seats of Gujarat and three seats of Odisha.

The Commission has decided to hold bye-elections to the Council of States from the three States to fill up the vacancies in accordance with the following schedule for

each of the vacancies –

Issue of Notifications – June 18, 2019 (Tuesday)

Last Date of making nominations – June 25, 2019 (Tuesday)

Scrutiny of nominations – June 26, 2019 (Wednesday)

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures – June 28, 2019 (Friday)

Date of Poll – July 05, 2019 (Friday)

Hours of Poll – 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Counting of Votes – July 05, 2019 (Friday) at 5.00 p.m

Date before which election shall be completed – July 09, 2019 (Tuesday)

The press release stated that the vacancies for Bye-elections to all Houses, including the Rajya Sabha, are considered as separate vacancies and separate notifications are issued and a separate poll is taken for each of the vacancies, although the programme schedule for the bye-elections may be common.

“This is in conformity with the provisions of Section 147 to 151 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and has been the consistent practice of the Commission in such cases,” read the release.