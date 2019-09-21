Live Updates

  • 12:47 PM IST

    Maharashtra, Haryana Election Dates LIVE: The election body further said that the bypolls in West Bengal will not take place during the time of Durga Puja, CEC Arora announced.

  • 12:47 PM IST

    Maharashtra, Haryana Election Dates LIVE: The Election Commission also announced bypolls in 64 seats– Arunachal Pradesh (1), Assam (4), Bihar (1), Chhattisgarh (1), Gujarat (4), Himachal (2), Karnataka (15), Kerala (5), Madhya Pradesh (1), Meghalaya (1), Odisha (1), Puducherry (1), Punjab (4), Rajasthan (2), Sikkim (3), Tamil Nadu (2), Telengana (1), Uttar Pradesh (11).

  • 12:27 PM IST

    Maharashtra, Haryana Election Dates LIVE: Haryana & Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held on 21st October, counting on 24th October.

  • 12:25 PM IST

    Maharashtra, Haryana Election Dates LIVE: Schedule for Maharashtra, Haryana

    Issue of Notification: 27th Sept, 2019
    Last date of nomination: 4th October , 2019
    Scrutiny of nomination: 5th Oct, 2019
    Date of Polls: 21st October, 2019
    Counting of votes: 24th October, 2019
  • 12:19 PM IST

    Maharashtra, Haryana Election Dates LIVE: Special security arrangements will be made for LWE affected areas in Gadchiroli and Gondia in Maharashtra.

  • 12:19 PM IST

    Maharashtra, Haryana Election Dates LIVE: Election campaigns impose an environmental cost upon us. We appeal to political parties to avoid use of plastic and use only environment-friendly material in their campaigns, says CEC


  • 12:16 PM IST

    Maharashtra, Haryana Election Dates LIVE: Haryana has 1.82 crore registered voters and Maharashtra has 8.94 crore voters.

  • 12:10 PM IST

    Maharashtra, Haryana Election Dates LIVE: We love the challenge of conducting new elections so that the nation emerges stronger from each one of them, CEC Sunil Arora said.

  • 12:09 PM IST

    Maharashtra, Haryana Election Dates LIVE: Election Commission of India feels privileged and honoured in playing its assigned role to renew democracy at national and state levels as mandated by the constitution of India, says CEC Sunil Arora

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India(ECI) on Saturday announced dates of Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana on Saturday.

As the dates are announced, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into force with immediate effect in both the sates. The MCC will remain imposed till the conclusion of the poll process.

Following the imposition of model code of conduct, the state governments will not be able to announce any poll sops. The schedule for Jharkhand Assembly polls will not be announced today, reports claimed.

Both Maharashtra and Haryana are currently governed by BJP. In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP failed to get majority on its own in Maharashtra but emerged as the single-largest party by winning 122 seats of the total 288. Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena came second with 63 seats.

While the term of 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9, that of the 90-member Haryana assembly expires on November 2.