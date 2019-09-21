

















Load More

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India(ECI) on Saturday announced dates of Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana on Saturday.

As the dates are announced, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into force with immediate effect in both the sates. The MCC will remain imposed till the conclusion of the poll process.

Following the imposition of model code of conduct, the state governments will not be able to announce any poll sops. The schedule for Jharkhand Assembly polls will not be announced today, reports claimed.

Both Maharashtra and Haryana are currently governed by BJP. In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP failed to get majority on its own in Maharashtra but emerged as the single-largest party by winning 122 seats of the total 288. Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena came second with 63 seats.

While the term of 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9, that of the 90-member Haryana assembly expires on November 2.