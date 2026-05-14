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Election Commission announces SIR Phase-3 after West Bengal Elections; check full list of states and UTs

Election Commission announces SIR Phase-3 after West Bengal Elections; check full list of states and UTs

The SIR exercise will effectively cover the entire country, except for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu &; Kashmir, and Ladakh with the commencement of Phase III.

Election Commission SIR update: In a significant national development after the assembly election results in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the launch of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in a phased manner across 16 States and three Union Territories. According to the Commission, the Phase-III schedule of the SIR has been finalised while keeping in view the availability of the common field machinery currently engaged in the ongoing census house-listing operations. Here are all the details you need to know about the SIR- Phase announced by the Election Commission on Thursday.

Election Commission SIR update

The Election Commission of India has announced that this is going to be a major nationwide exercise aimed at strengthening the accuracy and transparency of voter lists. With the commencement of Phase III, the SIR exercise will effectively cover the entire country, except for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu &; Kashmir, and Ladakh.

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The Election Commission said the schedule for these three regions will be announced at a later stage after taking into account the completion of Phase-II of the census exercise, as well as weather-related challenges in upper reaches and snow-bound areas.

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What has the Election Commission said on significance of SIR?

In the recent announcement, the ECI described the SIR as a “participative and transparent exercise” involving electors, political parties, and election officials at multiple levels.

Also read: West Bengal Assembly Election: SIR tribunal clears over 1400 voters for final phase voting; here’s what this means

Stressing the importance of political participation, the Commission urged all recognised political parties to appoint Booth Level Agents for every polling booth to ensure transparency, inclusiveness, and effective scrutiny during the revision process.

Also read: West Bengal SIR case: Deleted names more than margins of victory, says TMC to Supreme Court, which asks party to file new application

“I appeal to all electors to enthusiastically participate in Phase III of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and fill their Enumeration Forms. SIR is being conducted with the objective to ensure that – Only Eligible voters to be included in the Electoral Roll and No Ineligible names to be included,” said CEC Gyanesh Kumar on the launch of SIR Phase III in 16 States and 3 UTs.

(With inputs from agencies)

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