Election Commission Announes Poll Dates For Lok Sabha Elections; Shares List Of Facilities At Polling Boths | Check Here

The Election Commission of India has announced the poll dates for the Lok Sabha elections. It has also shared a list of facilities at polling stations.

Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 Full Schedule

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In the latest step for voters awareness and technological The ECI has offered some facilities at all polling stations that would be critical to the success of voter participation. The Election Commission has assured that these minimum facilities will be available at all 10.48 lakh polling stations:

List Of Facilities At Polling Both Lok Sabha Elections 2024

1. Drinking Water

2. Toilets

3. Signage

4. Ramp/Wheelchair

5. Help Desk

6. Voter Facilitation Centre

7. Sufficient Light

