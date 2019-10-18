The Election Commission on Friday appointed retired Indian Police Service officer Vivek Dube as Special Observer for Sikkim Assembly bypolls due on October 21.

The 1981 batch Andhra Pradesh cadre officer would be the Special Observer for the ensuing by-elections in general and specifically for 10 Poklok and Kamrang Assembly Constituency in Sikkim, said the Commission on Friday.

Dube has been deputed to specifically report to the Election Commission about law and order situation and oversee the deployment and other security-related issues there.

The officer was also deputed earlier as Special Observer to West Bengal during the Lok Sabha general election in April 2019.