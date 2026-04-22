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Election Commission big update for Bengal, Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Perfume, ink, glue on EVM considered tampering, people found guilty will be…

Election Commission big update for Bengal, Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Perfume, ink, glue on EVM considered tampering, people found guilty will be…

Officials of the Election Commission are going to inspect the EVM machines, ensuring that all buttons remain free of any substances.

Election Commission big update for Bengal, Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Perfume, ink, glue on EVM considered tampering, people found guilty will be…

Election Commission Big Update: The Election Commission of India (EC) has warned that those who apply substances like perfume, ink, glue or chemicals on buttons on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will be considered as ‘tampering’ and a serious electoral offence. The announcement comes ahead of Assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The autonomous constitutional authority took the decision amid several reports that some political workers allegedly put scented substances on EVM buttons to identify voting patterns. As per EC officials, such practices directly violate the principle of ballot secrecy.

What Did EC Say Before Bengal, Tamil Nadu Polls?

“No colour or ink or perfume or other chemical can be put on the candidate button of the ballot unit (on which voters cast their vote) to reveal the secrecy of votes,” a poll panel functionary said.

Officials stated that the Presiding Officers present at polling booths have been directed to inspect EVM ballot machines before and specially during the voting process. The practice is to ensure that all candidate buttons remain clearly visible and free from any foreign material.

“The EC will not hesitate to take criminal action and can order a re-poll,” an EC functionary said.

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EC Warns Of Strict Action On EVM Tampering

If the presiding officer detects any ‘mischief,’ he is instructed to immediately inform the Sector Officer or the Returning Officer. According to EC sources, such acts fall under ‘tampering/interfering with the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), which is an electoral offence’.

It is to be noted that the guidelines given by the Election Commission are part of a broader plan of the EC to ensure fair and transparent elections in both states. The Commission has instructed to maintain heightened vigilance during the voting process.

Motorbikes Ban In Kolkata

Motorcycle movement restricted in Kolkata ahead of polling

Ban will be implemented on April 27 on motorbikes from 6 pm to 6 am

No bike rallies allowed during the restricted hours

Pillion riding banned from 6 am to 6 pm

Exceptions include medical emergencies, family needs, and school-related travel

Campaigning Ends In Both States

Campaigning has ended for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and Phase 1 of West Bengal polls

The campaigns witnessed intense competition

Several key players made it a closely watched election battle

Voting will be held on April 23

Phase 2 of the West Bengal elections is scheduled for April 29

The counting of votes will be held on May 4.

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