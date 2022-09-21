Amravati: The Election Commission of India (ECI), in connection with the selection of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as permanent president of the YSR Congress Party, categorically denied the demand and said it will have zero tolerance over permanent positioning over posts that require democratic processes. ECI expressed disapproval of any attempt of any organisational post in the political party translated to being permanent, as per a report by India Today.Also Read - Lumpy Virus Hits Half Of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Issues Directions To Veterinary Department

"The Commission after considering all the above materials, has ordered that Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party be directed to conclude the internal enquiry at the earliest and make a clear and categorical public announcement contradicting the said media/newspaper reports," the ECI directed.

The ECI in its order has strongly noted that any action which denies the periodicity of elections for any post is inherently anti-democratic and in complete violation of the extant instructions of the election body.

CATEGORICALLY REJECTS ATTEMPT OF PERMANENT NATURE

To refute the media reports on the appointment of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the permanent president, the commission directed the party to make a clear and categorical announcement publicly so that any possibility of such confusion is laid at rest. As per the commission, the situation could develop to the extent where other political formations might render similar stances and decisions.

“The Commission categorically rejects any attempt or even a hint of any organisational post being of permanent nature being inherently anti-democracy. Any action which denies the periodicity of elections is in complete violation of the extant instructions of the Commission,” the ECI stated.

The YSR Congress party, while addressing the allegation in its latest submission to ECI, mentioned that they have launched an internal enquiry on the matter reported in the media. Also, the necessary action on the subject will be taken by the party after finding the facts. The ECI directed the parties to conclude the internal enquiry at the earliest.