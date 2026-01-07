Home

Election Commission CEO reacts to SIR hearing summons sent to Amartya Sen, cricketer Md Shami, says, ‘notice was generated for..’

EC CEO has reacted to the SIR notices sent to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen and Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami.

Voters roll SIR update: Amid the nationwide controversy around Special Intensive Revision (SIR) notices sent to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen and Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has made a big statement. In the recent development, the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has said that scrutiny of the enumeration forms revealed that the mandatory linkage columns had been left blank by the electors concerned. Here are all the details you need to know about what the Election Commission has said on notices sent to Amartya Sen and Mohammed Shami.

What has Election Commission said on notices sent to Amartya Sen and Mohammed Shami?

As per the Election Commission’s notification, such cases automatically call for a hearing and the individuals were summoned along with several other similarly placed electors.

“The Enumeration Form clearly shows that the linkage columns have been left blank by the elector,” the state CEO’s office said in a post on X.

EC makes statement on error in enumeration form

The CEO’s office said while addressing the case of economist Amartya Sen said that the enumeration form, submitted as an overseas elector, was received by a family member, Shantabhanu Sen, who linked him with his mother, Amita Sen.

“Since the age difference between the elector and his mother was less than 15 years, logical discrepancy was flagged by the ERO Net Portal,” the CEO’s office said, adding that “notice was generated for Dr Amartya Sen in parity with the other discrepancy cases.”

