In a first for a political party from the North-East, the National People’s Party (NPP) was on Friday recognised as a national party by the Election Commission.

Along with granting the recognition to the tribal-centric political party, the EC also allotted it the ‘Book’ symbol as per its request.

“The Commission has granted recognition to the NPP as a national party. Further, as per the request of the party, the symbol ‘Book’ has been allotted as the reserved symbol for the NPP,” an order issued by the ECI secretary, Pramod Kumar Sharma said on Friday.

The NPP founded by former Lok Sabha Speaker, (late) Purno Agitok Sangma was already a recognized state party in the states of Meghalaya, Manipur and Nagaland. After its recognition as a state party in Arunachal Pradesh, it has become a recognized state party in the four states.

Thus, the party has fulfilled the eligibility condition for being recognized as a national party, the order said.

The order also stated that the review of poll performance of the NPP in the general election to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh in 2019 showed that the candidates set up by the party have polled 14.55 per cent of the valid votes polled, and in addition, the party has won 5 out of 60 Assembly seats.

It is seen from the poll performance of the party that it has fulfilled the requirements for recognition as a state party in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Agatha Sangma, the former Union Minister and daughter of the former Speaker, is the lone NPP Lok Sabha member. She was elected from Tura parliamentary constituency.

NPP national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, has dedicated the achievement to the founding leader of the party, late Purno Agitok Sangma.

With Inputs From IANS