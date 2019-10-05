New Delhi: A day after the Congress brought out a serious allegation against Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in the run-up for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, the Election Commission of India on Saturday dismissed it and accepted the nomination of Fadnavis.

Election Commission has approved Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' nomination form. Congress Candidate Ashish Deshmukh had demanded CM's nomination to be cancelled alleging that an expired notary was used by the CM for the poll affidavit. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls (File pic) pic.twitter.com/iM292pYjGe — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2019

Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh, who was fielded by the party to contest against BJP’s Fadnavis, on Friday, demanded that the nomination of his counterpart should be cancelled alleging that an expired notary was used by the CM for the poll affidavit.

The Congress on Thursday released the latest list of candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly polls in which Deshmukh’s name was mentioned to contest the polls from the Nagpur South West seat against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The name of Deshmukh, who is a strong supporter of the demand for a separate state of Vidarbha, was announced in the list of 19 candidates finalised on Thursday night.

In 2014, Deshmukh was elected from the Katol Assembly seat from the BJP. However, he had resigned from the saffron party in October last year. Both Deshmukh and Fandavis filed their nomination papers in Nagpur on Friday.

On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis filed his nomination after a day the BJP released its fourth list of candidates for the state polls. Prior to filing nomination, Fadnavis and his wife Amruta met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at his residence and sought his blessings. Later, the leader held a roadshow to the nomination venue.

“We (BJP) are blessed by the people of Maharashtra and Nagpur. I believe the development that has taken place in the past is initiated by the BJP. We have done a great job in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thus, our grand alliance will definitely win the elections with a great margin,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by ANI.

The voting will take place in Maharashtra on October 21 and the results for the same will be announced on October 24.