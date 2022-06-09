New Delhi: Election Commission of India to announce the schedule for election for the next President of India at 3PM today. According to reports, the poll dates will be announced during a presser addressed by the commission. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24 and an election for the next president has to be held before that day.Also Read - Presidential Election 2022 To Be Held On July 18. Full Schedule Here

The president is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of elected members of both houses of Parliament, and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states including National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Also Read - BJP Suspends Nupur Sharma from Party's Primary Membership Over 'Controversial Statement'

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college and therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election. Also Read - Manipur Assembly Election Result 2022: Check Full List of Winners From 60 Constituencies

Similarly, members of the legislative councils are also not electors for the presidential election.