EC extends Jharkhand SIR deadline for claims, objections to THIS date | Check details

Before the SIR exercise, Jharkhand had 2.64 crore electors. The draft voter list released after the revision includes 2.21 crore names with 1.12 crore men, 1.08 crore women and 260 third-gender voters.

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This was the second extension of the deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Representational Image

The Election Commission has extended the deadline for voters to file claims and objections over name deletions under the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Jharkhand. Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said the new deadline is September 30, while the final revised voter list will continue to be published on October 19.

“The period for filing claims and objections has been extended up to September 30 across the state for the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls,” Kumar said in a press statement. This was the second extension of the deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The deadline for filing claims and objections to deletion of names was initially scheduled from August 5 to September 4, and the final electoral rolls was to be published on October 7.

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Later, the poll panel extended the deadline for filing claims and objections to September 15, while the publication of the revised voter list was deferred to October 19. The Election Commission published the draft electoral rolls in Jharkhand on August 5 after deleting over 43.61 lakh names.

The state had 2.64 crore electors before the SIR exercise began. Following the exercise, the draft electoral rolls contain 2.21 crore voters, including 1.12 crore men, 1.08 crore women and 260 third-gender voters. The enumeration exercise was conducted between June 30 and July 29.

Delhi Congress flags voter deletions in Chandni Chowk during SIR

The Delhi unit of Congress on Monday alleged that a large number of names were deleted from the electoral rolls at some booths in the Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency during the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR). In an official statement, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said the party would take up the issue and also raise cases of people who had been rendered homeless recently.

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“The Congress party will strongly raise the issue of deletion of a large number of names in some booths of Chandni Chowk Assembly,” Yadav was quoted as saying in the party statement. The party would approach the courts if required and its workers would go door-to-door to assist eligible voters during the claims and objections process.

The remarks came at a training workshop for Congress’ booth-level agents (BLA-1) from different assembly constituencies of the national capital, where they were briefed on the SIR process and the procedure for assisting voters whose names may not figure in the draft electoral roll.