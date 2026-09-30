INDIA Bloc Meeting Today: Joint agitation amid SIR row, impeachment notice against CEC on agenda

Speaking about the meeting, Venugopal said, "The Congress wants to hold a massive agitation to save democracy in the country with the help of all political parties. There will be valuable suggestions from leaders of the INDIA bloc tomorrow; after that we will sit and formalise the clear action plan for the future agitation."

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INDIA BLOC

New Delhi: Top INDIA bloc leaders will meet today in New Delhi to finalise an action plan for a joint agitation over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise and to press for CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, as the opposition group seeks to close ranks amid the raging row surrounding the Election Commission’s decision-making.

According to news agency ANI quoting sources, the draft notice for a fresh bid to move a motion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha for the removal of CEC (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar was ready and would be deliberated upon for approval at the meeting.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, the TMC’s Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, and leaders from parties such as the SP, CPI, CPI(M), NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), among others, will participate in the meeting.

While the DMK and the AAP have made it clear that they will not be part of the meeting, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will also not attend on account of nominations for Rajya Sabha polls in UP and will send his representatives.

Congress leader KC Venugopal issues statement:

Speaking about the meeting, Venugopal said, “Tomorrow, there is an INDIA bloc meeting. The Congress wants to hold a massive agitation to save democracy in the country with the help of all political parties. There will be valuable suggestions from leaders of the INDIA bloc tomorrow; after that we will sit and formalise the clear action plan for the future agitation.”

“We will coordinate between the INDIA bloc agitation programme and that of the Congress,” he told reporters. Asked about Yadav not coming for the meeting, Venugpal said, “I spoke to Akhilesh Yadav, Congress president Malikarjun Kharge also spoke to him. He has Rajya Sabha election nominations to take care of but his party leaders are attending.”

Asked whether attempts would be made to get parties like the DMK and AAP on board, Venugopal said those types of issues would be discussed.

“The DMK was very much part of INDIA bloc. Still we believe, they are all against this type of attack on democracy. That is our thinking, let us see,” he added.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan’s statement:

On the INDIA bloc meeting, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said, “Ideologically, we all stand together. Maybe we are not part of the INDIA alliance. That is different. But in Parliament, we will support whoever brings a removal motion against Gyanesh Kumar… our leader had issued a statement. On many of the issues where other opposition parties oppose the BJP, we will also stand by them. That doesn’t mean that we are together. We are not in the INDIA bloc.”

The issue of alleged irregularities in the SIR is being seen by the opposition INDIA bloc as an opportunity to close ranks and corner the government.

The meeting comes days after The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders on the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

Under fire over the red flags raised by two of its commissioners over the SIR process, the EC has asserted that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberations in any institution and all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures.

The last meeting of the INDIA bloc had taken place on June 8. Stressing unity against the BJP, the INDIA bloc members had unanimously decided to demand then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET-CBSE row and to write to the Chief Justice of India on the SIR exercise and “vote loot”.

(With PTI Inputs)