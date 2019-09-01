New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday launched its special Electors Verification Program (EVP). The initiative was launched by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora from a special camp which was held at the EC headquarters in the national capital.

The initiative, which will run till September 15, aims at verification of voter identity cards. In it, the voter list will be updated through crowdsourcing.

What do the voters have to do?

According to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh, under the initiative, one voter per family will be given a user name and password to upload all documents related to voter registration and fill in all his details and those of his family.

For this, voters can avail facilities like National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP), the EC’s mobile app, common service centres or the voter facilitation centre. Once the details are authenticated, the voters will be able to receive updates on their application status, election day announcements and receive voter slips on their email and mobile numbers.

What is the verification process?

Verification will be done in two stages. In the first stage, voters will have to register themselves on nvsp.in using their Voter ID card number, mobile phone number and e-mail address. This can also be done on the mobile app, which can be downloaded from Google Play. For verification of a voter, an ID has to be uploaded.

In the second stage, Booth Level Officer (BLOs) will go from home to home for further verification of the details that have already been verified by the voter, who will have to show an ID card and other documents.

For offline verification, 70 common service centres have been set up. Voters can get their verification done with an ID. Here, the cost of filling a form is Re 1, while the same for uploading a photo or a document is Rs 2 each.

In Delhi, the initiative will be run across 14,000 places.