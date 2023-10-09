By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: EC To Announce State Poll Dates Today
The Election Commission will be announcing the dates for the Assembly State Polls in the five states, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram today afternoon. Check live updates
New Delhi: The Election Commission is expected to announce the poll schedule for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram today afternoon. Earlier, it was reported that according to the Election Commission Sources, the dates for the Assembly Polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will most likely be announced between October 8 to October 10. It was also being expected that the polling will be held in the second week of November and the first week of December.
