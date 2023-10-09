Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: EC To Announce State Poll Dates Today

Home

The Election Commission will be announcing the dates for the Assembly State Polls in the five states, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram today afternoon. Check live updates

New Delhi: The Election Commission is expected to announce the poll schedule for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram today afternoon. Earlier, it was reported that according to the Election Commission Sources, the dates for the Assembly Polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will most likely be announced between October 8 to October 10. It was also being expected that the polling will be held in the second week of November and the first week of December.

