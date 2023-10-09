Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: EC To Announce State Poll Dates Today
live

Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: EC To Announce State Poll Dates Today

The Election Commission will be announcing the dates for the Assembly State Polls in the five states, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram today afternoon. Check live updates

Published: October 9, 2023 8:11 AM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

Representative Image (Photo_PTI)
Representative Image (Photo_PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission is expected to announce the poll schedule for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram today afternoon. Earlier, it was reported that according to the Election Commission Sources, the dates for the Assembly Polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will most likely be announced between October 8 to October 10. It was also being expected that the polling will be held in the second week of November and the first week of December.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Oct 9, 2023 8:26 AM IST

    Press Conference To Be Held

    The announcement for the dates in the Assembly Polls 2023 in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will be done via a press conference today, October 9.

  • Oct 9, 2023 8:13 AM IST

    EC To Announce State Assembly Polls 2023 Dates Today

    EC to announce poll schedule for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram on Monday noon, which is today.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>