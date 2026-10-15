ECI orders special summary revision of voter rolls in 17 states after disruption by SIR

Preliminary voter rolls will be published on November 12, opening a one-month window for public claims and objections that runs through December 11.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/election-commission-of-indai-orders-special-summary-revision-of-voter-rolls-in-17-states-after-disruption-by-sir-8536375/ Copy

Election Commission of India. Representational Image

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday ordered Special Summary Revision (SSR) of voter rolls in 17 states and Union Territories ahead of January 1, 2027 qualifying date after annual exercise was disrupted by Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

With assembly elections around the corner early next year, this drive aims to register new and first-time voters while purging duplicate and deceased names from the rolls.

Also Read | Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi over SIR, says Congress will lose Lok Sabha elections in 2029

Under the announced timeline, preliminary voter rolls will be published on November 12, followed by a month-long window for claims and objections ending December 11. Final electoral rolls are scheduled for release on January 4, 2027, while states undergoing or recently completing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will adhere to a distinct schedule.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed 17 States and Union Territories to conduct a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date. The revision will cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. The Commission stated that the schedule for SSR in States and UTs where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is ongoing or has recently been completed will be announced later. — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026

The SSR will be conducted in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Also Read | SIR Row: Opposition to march to Supreme Court on Monday, Rahul Gandhi to submit memorandum with 3 key demands

The Special Summary Revision (SSR) is intended to add eligible voters, especially young people and first-time electors, rectify errors in existing entries and ensure electoral rolls are accurate and up to date. The current term of the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly ends on May 22 next year.

The tenures of the assemblies in Manipur, Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand, which have 60, 40, 117 and 70 seats, respectively, are due to end on different dates in March 2027.Under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Election Commission is permitted to conduct elections “earlier than six months before the term expires”.

Protests against SIR

The decision comes amid mass protests in New Delhi are escalating over the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) voter drive. Opposition leaders and the youth group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) are demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. At the heart of the outcry: voter deletions and a requirement forcing applicants to link their parents to electoral rolls from two decades ago.