‘Meeting with 240 MPs at Parliament an unacceptable request’: Election Commission reacts to Rahul Gandhi’s demands

The Election Commission of India (ECI) clarified its stand on the meeting with Members of Parliament on Tuesday. It stated that meeting with 240 MPs in Parliament House Annexe is unacceptable by the poll body.

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ECI has responded to Opposition leaders' demand. File image/PTI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said that the meeting demanded by Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi of holding a meeting with 240 Members of Parliament (MPs) at the Parliament House Annexe is unusual and unacceptable. It further said that according to protocol such meetings take place within the premises of the ECI.

Adding on it, the ECI proposed sending its most senior executive officer to the meeting venue to receive the memorandum from the MPs, a step that would have been unprecedented in itself. However, this proposal was also rejected by the MPs.

The poll body further said, “Any political party may request a meeting with the Election Commission at any time; the Commission, in turn, may schedule the date and time for such a meeting based on convenience. This is a standard procedure.”

‘No political party has formally requested a meeting’

The Election Commission also clarified on rumours of political parties wishing to meet the poll body. On this, the ECI stated, “As of 4:00 PM today, no political party had formally requested a meeting with the Election Commission through its representatives.”

In a press note, the ECI said it was informed by the Delhi Police at around 4 pm that a delegation of MPs, led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, wanted to meet the Commission.

Election Commission of India Press Note Date ️ — 6 October 2026 Read more https://t.co/q6CXhdZCdz #ECI https://t.co/QI0l1wOFlr — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) October 6, 2026

The poll panel said its established procedure requires political parties or joint delegations of parties to seek an appointment through their duly authorised representatives. The meeting is then scheduled at a time mutually agreed upon by both sides.

“The Election Commission of India had laid down a procedure in 2025 for meetings with political parties. All political parties have been informed about this procedure and follow it. Whenever a delegation of a political party, or a joint delegation of several parties, wishes to meet the Commission, it seeks an appointment through its duly authorised representative. The meeting is then held at a time mutually agreed upon by both sides,” the statement read.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi detained

Delhi Police on Tuesday detained Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi among other Opposition MPs after their nearly 9-hour sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan premises during their protest seeking the removal of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Police forcibly removed Rahul Gandhi, as well as Congress MPs and leaders including K C Venugopal, Pawan Khera, K Suresh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Imran Pratapgarhi, as the All India Radio (AIR) premises were cleared of all protesting MPs.

Around 250 people, including 50 MPs, were detained and taken to the New Police Lines in Kingsway Camp, police said.

Notably, Gandhi had earlier entered the AIR premises on Parliament Street and started the dharna after police thwarted an attempt by opposition MPs to march towards the Election Commission office, barely 300 metres away, over the ‘vote chori’ charge.