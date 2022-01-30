New Delhi: With Assembly Elections in five states getting nearer, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a review meeting on Monday, to assess the COVID-19 situation in the poll-bound states– Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand– and take a call of lifting the ban on physical political rallies and roadshows. As per news agency ANI, the meeting is scheduled to be held at 11 am tomorrow via video conferencing. During the meeting, the Commission may decide on whether fresh relaxations can be extended to political parties and candidates in holding physical campaigning events.Also Read - No Photos of Politicians, Only of BR Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh in Govt Offices if AAP Comes to Power in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

In its last meeting on January 22, the ECI had extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31 amid rising COVID cases. Also Read - Heingang Assembly: With Development on Agenda, CM Biren Singh Eyes To Win People's Trust Again

Quoting an ECI official, ANI reported that Election Commission will take a call on lifting the ban depending upon the present situation and the COVID cases in the respective states. “Bench will take every suggestion before taking any decision,” the official said. Also Read - No Person Can Conduct, Publish Any Exit Poll, EC Issues Strict Guidelines Ahead of Assembly Elections

The Chief Electoral Officers and Health Secretaries of the poll-bound states are likely to be present in the virtual meeting.

Key Highlights Of ECI’s Order Issued On January 22

No roadshow, Pad-yatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally and procession shall be allowed till January 31, 2022.

Since contesting candidates for Phase 1 elections will be finalised on January 27, 2022, Commission has decided to allow physical meetings of concerned Political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 persons or 50% of the capacity of the ground or the prescribed limit set by SDMA, whichever number is lesser, from January 28, 2022, till February 8, 2022 (excluding the silence period) .

Commission has already granted relaxation for the political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of a maximum of 300 persons or 50% of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA is allowed.

Commission has also allowed video vans for publicity with usual COVID restrictions at designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 viewers or 50 % of the capacity or the limit set by SDMA, whichever number is lesser, in the poll going States subject to public convenience and no hindrance to smooth flow of traffic. (Instructions in this regard are being sent to the CEOs separately).

Political parties and contesting candidates shall ensure the compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour & guidelines and Model Code of Conduct at all occasions during the activities connected with elections.

It shall be the responsibility of the DEO concerned to identify and to notify the designated spaces in advance for the aforesaid purposes.

All remaining restrictions as contained in the Revised Broad Guidelines for Conduct of Elections, 2022 issued on January 8, 2022, shall continue to operate.

Assembly Elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from February 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

